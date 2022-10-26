Ireland defeat England in massive Cricket World Cup win

A beautiful early morning win.

Ireland have defeated England in a massive win in the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday morning.

England went into the tournament as favourites, but could not overcome a very strong Ireland team in Wednesday’s game in Australia.

Ireland won by five runs, though they were somewhat assisted by the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (a mathematical formula designed to calculate the target score for the team batting second), as the rain lashed down on both teams.

This was just the win Ireland needed after a disappointing defeat against Sri Lanka on Sunday morning.

Speaking after the game, England captain Joss Butler said that his side were poor and a “long way away” from where they needed to be.

“I don’t think we were consistent enough. There were some favourable conditions, we had everything in our favour but we didn’t take advantage of it at all.

“We let Ireland have 30 runs too many and then we were under pressure. They showed us how to bowl.

“They outplayed us in all three parts of the game. The better team won today.”

Ireland captain and Player of the Match Andrew Balbirnie said that despite the excellent win, he feels as though the team could have played even better on the day.

He said: “We knew how this England team like to play and we knew we would create chances. It was tough, but we managed to ride our luck a bit.

“It’s amazing and it’s kind of emotional. To beat the tournament favourites and put a show for our friends and family. It’s pretty special.

“We’re continuing to try and make this is a bigger sport in our country, and days like this will help.”

Ireland don’t have too long to celebrate the win, as they have yet another big game against Afghanistan on Friday, with the game getting underway at 5am (Irish time).

That game will be available to watch on Sky Sports, for those able to get up in time.

