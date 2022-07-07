How to watch and all you need to know ahead of Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios

This is going to be box-office.

The male Wimbledon semi-finals will take place on Friday, with one game in particular seeming like a completely unmissable sporting event – Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is a fan-favourite, and has been years, due to his controversial playing style and borderline reckless attitude towards the sport in general.

Nadal on the other hand is without a doubt going to go down as one of the greatest the sport has ever seen, and is defying all logic by making it to Grand Slam finals at the age of 37.

Whoever wins this game will take on either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the final, with the former likely to make it to the final with relative ease.

Djokovic vs Norrie will take place first on the day, meaning Kyrgios and Nadal will potentially know who they are facing in the final by the time they take to centre-court.

This game will begin at approximately 1.40pm, before what many are viewing as the ‘main event’ between Nadal and Kyrgios, which will begin shortly after the first semi-final ends.

It is undeniably going to be a close encounter, but it is the Australian that is going into the game as the favourite over the veteran Nadal.

It’s the first time Kyrgios has reached a semi-final of a Grand Slam, while Nadal has won Wimbledon twice, his most recent coming in 2010.

All of the action from Wimbledon will be available to watch on BBC One on Friday, with the coverage beginning at 1.30pm.

Speaking ahead of the exciting occasion, Kyrgios said that he felt he had missed his opportunity to win a Grand Slam.

He said: “I honestly never thought I’d be at a semi-final of a Grand Slam. I thought my ship had sailed. I didn’t go about things great in my earlier career and may have wasted that little window.”

