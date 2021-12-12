Gary Lineker clearly unhappy with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale

A controversial day of racing.

Gary Lineker is among one of the many people who were unhappy with the finale to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

In a chaotic ending, Max Verstappen picked up the win over Lewis Hamilton, in a race that will be talked about for years to come.

While people do seem to be divided about who is exactly to blame, one thing that is for sure is that it was a finish that will not be forgotten any time soon. This is proven by the number of people online unhappy by the end of the race.

Gary Lineker on Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen controversy

Football legend Gary Lineker took to Twitter to call the ending to the race “a joke”.

What a joke. That stinks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2021

However, he was certain that Verstappen wasn’t to blame for what happened, writing: “He’s not to blame for the decisions. He’s an absolutely superb driver and gave us the most incredible season.”

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

While Lewis Hamilton was gracious in defeat at the Grand Prix, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, was certainly not. At the end of the race, he could be heard leaving a number of brutally honest messages for F1 race director, Michael Masi.

“Michael, this isn’t right. Michael. No Michael, no Michael, that so wasn’t right. You need to reinstate the lap before, that’s not right.”

Following the final message, Masi responded to Wolff, backing his decision.

“Toto, it’s called a motor race, ok?”

However, Hamilton seems to be thinking more like Lineker, insisting Verstappen was not to blame for the decisions made on the day.

He immediately offered a congratulations to Verstappen and his team, and showed no sign of sour grapes.

He said: “My team, everyone back in the factory, all the men and women we have and here, work so hard and it’s been the most difficult of seasons and I’m so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them and we gave it everything.”

