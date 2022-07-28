F1 drivers pay tribute to Sebastian Vettel following retirement news

A racing legend.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from Formula One at the end of the season.

Vettel, a fan favourite in F1, announced the news on Thursday morning, after driving for the company for 15 years.

He is currently 14th in the Championship, and will aim to go out on a high over the next few months. Even a podium finish for the Aston Martin driver would be a nice way for him to leave the F1.

Sebastian Vettel to retire

Lewis Hamilton was among those to pay tribute to Vettel, saying that he leaves the sport better than he found it.

He wrote: “Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man.”

Mick Schumacher also penned a touching tribute, describing Vettel as an inspiration.

He wrote: “I’m so sad that you’re leaving, but at the same time excited for you and this new chapter of your life. You’ve been and still are such an important person to me and I’m thankful for our friendship.

“Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the sport we both love, I can’t wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb – you’re an inspiration.”

Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to the sport we both love, I can’t wait for our last races together. Thank you, Seb – you’re an inspiration pic.twitter.com/oGEN4YLwHX — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) July 28, 2022

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also weighed in, tweeting: “Happy retirement! I’m very proud of you and proud of everything you achieved in the sport. It’s now time to enjoy family and life!”

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this weekend, with many F1 fans hoping that Vettel puts in a strong display on the week he announced his retirement.

