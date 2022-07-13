Daniel Ricciardo clarifies stance at McLaren

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for him.

Daniel Ricciardo has clarified his stance at McLaren amid reports he is set to retire from Formula 1, or be kicked off the McLaren team.

Ricciardo, who is enduring a difficult 2022 season so far, posted on social media amid growing speculation that he was set to leave McLaren.

Speculation only grew after McLaren made some big news in America by signing IndyCar champion Alex Palou for 2023, though it is believed Palou will not be heading straight for the F1 just yet.

However, Ricciardo has seemingly put all doubt to bed, insisting that he will not be walking away from the sport, and that he is contracted with the team until next year.

The Australian driver currently finds himself in 12th place, following a poor season thus far.

Daniel Ricciardo on F1 future

Taking to his own Twitter page, he wrote: “There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me. I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport.

“Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy? I’m working my ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back where it belongs.

“I still want this more than ever. See you in Le Castellet, Daniel.”

While this statement is a defiant one, it does differ from the sort of messaging that is being put out by his team.

McLaren have admitted that Ricciardo is not hitting expectations and have hinted at having options to end his deal early.

Time will tell.

Read More About: daniel ricciardo, f1