Cricket legend Shane Warne has died at 52 years of age, his management team has confirmed.

The Australian played for his country 145 times in Test matches, taking a seriously impressive 708 wickets in his time.

News emerged on Friday afternoon that he died, with the Irish Times reporting it was a heart attack.

The statement released by his management team said that he was found unresponsive in his villa, and that his family have requested privacy.

It reads: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Shane Warne has died at the age of 52, reportedly of a suspected heart attack. Absolutely different class. Dreadful news.pic.twitter.com/heJFkaPnVW — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) March 4, 2022

Warne is commonly seen as one of the Australia’s best ever cricket players, often named as bowler in a number of “greatest ever ODI team” lists.

In 2013, Warne was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. In 2012, he was also inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame by Cricket Australia.

Most recently, he has been one of Sky Sports’ main cricket pundits, with him appearing regularly on Sky’s coverage of the sport.

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to point out that this tragic incident occurred hours after news emerged that another Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh had died.

Warne’s final tweet was paying tribute to Marsh. He wrote: “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game and an inspiration to so many young boys and girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots and lots of love to Ros and the family. RIP Mate.”

Goodness me, this was his last tweet. Two of Australia’s cricketing greats in the space of a few hours. So sad. https://t.co/sWFGDh7My7 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

