Brendan Hyland was a picture of positivity in his post-swim Olympic interview

Some of Ireland’s competitors at the Olympics have delivered some really powerful interviews so far, but none of the same ilk as Brendan Hyland.

Hyland swam an incredible race on Monday morning, but it wasn’t enough to qualify from the heats of the 200m butterfly event in Tokyo.

On his Olympic debut, Hyland clocked in at 1:57.09, his second fastest ever time in this race.

Brendan Hyland “delighted” with Olympic performance

Speaking after the race, Hyland’s happiness was clear for everyone to see, as he told RTÉ that he is “ecstatic” with how it went.

He said: “I’ve actually only been quicker once, and it was two years ago!

“I’m ecstatic. I literally watched the Olympics in 2004, I was a little kid and I watched [Michael] Phelps doing the 200m butterfly, literally eight years old and that’s when I started dreaming of this mad sport that there is no background where I’m living, no family background.”

He also talked about how Covid impacted his swimming performances, and while some people were able to “excel” during the pandemic, he did struggle. However, he said that the support he was getting from home helped him throughout the race.

Brendan Hyland on Mona McSharry

Hyland also spoke highly of 20-year-old Sligo woman Mona McSharry, who will take to the pool in Tokyo in the early hours of Tuesday morning as she participates in the 100m breaststroke final

He said: “Mona is a superstar. I always tell my mates, ‘did you ever see those stories about Ronaldo, his work ethic and his professionalism?’ That’s what she’s like.

“I’ve been around a long time, I’m 26. I literally watch her and think ‘she’s phenomenal’. She deserves everything she gets. She’s been the best since she’s been whatever age. I’ve watched her the whole way up. She’ll love it tomorrow and she’ll smash it. She’s deadly.”

