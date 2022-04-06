Boris Johnson weighs in on transgender sports issue

A subject that won’t seem to go away.

Boris Johnson has weighed in on subject of transgender athletes in sport, with a self-proclaimed “controversial” view on the subject.

This topic of discussion has come to the fore recently, following a number of high-profile incidents that saw biological men compete in female sporting events, following a transition.

Johnson said that he feels as though it is a “complex issue”, and that it won’t be solved with one piece of legislation.

However, he made it clear that he feels as though those born male shouldn’t compete in female sporting events.

Boris Johnson on transgender athletes in sport

He said: “I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. And maybe that’s a controversial thing… but it just seems to me to be sensible.

“That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition. It’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions.

“But these are complex issues and I don’t think they can be solved with one swift, easy piece of legislation. It takes a lot of thought to get this right.”

Transgender athletes in sport

While the number of instances of transgender athletes competing in sporting events is still quite low, that hasn’t stopped a number of major athletes and sportspeople from weighing in on the matter.

Recently, Irish athletics legend Sonia O’Sullivan insisted that transgender athletes should not be allowed compete in women’s events.

She said: “Women’s sport exists in order to allow women compete on a level playing field against other biological born women; it is not a category one can transfer into.

“For me the only solution is to front up on the matter, not sit on the fence here, and decide that transgender athletes cannot be allowed into women’s events. We need to be certain about this.”

