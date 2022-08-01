Fernando Alonso signs with surprise new team for 2023 F1 season

Fernando Alonso will drive for Aston Martin in 2023.

Alonso has signed a multi-year contract with Lawrence Stroll’s team where he will replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel next season.

The Spaniard is currently contracted to Alpine Renault and sits in 10th place in the Driver’s Championship, a whole eight places higher than his teammate Lance Stroll.

NEWS: @AstonMartinF1 announces Fernando Alonso for 2023. We are delighted to confirm that two-time #F1 World Champion @alo_oficial will join the team from next season on a multi-year contract. Tap below to read more. ⬇️#WeClimbTogether — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) August 1, 2022

Today’s news comes as a major surprise to Formula One fans, with many considering the switch a downgrade for the veteran driver.

His current team Alpine are 4th placed in the Constructor’s Championship on 99 points after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, while Aston Martin are second last on 20 points – only spared of bottom place by a disastrous season for Williams.

Fernando Alonso excited to join Aston Martin.

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” Alonso told their official website.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.

Well well well, the force of nature continues for a few more years. Great signing for Aston Martin. https://t.co/y8zn3XD1I7 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) August 1, 2022

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

Aston Martin move provides ‘a really exciting opportunity’.

“No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed.

Fernando Alonso joins @AstonMartinF1 on a multi year deal – now there’s some big news to start the summer break with! No brainer for me – still one of the best on the grid, week in week out — David Croft (@CroftyF1) August 1, 2022

“We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance.

“The passion and desire to perform that I have witnessed convince me to maintain my enjoyment and commitment to the sport. I intend to win again in this sport and therefore I have to take the opportunities that feel right to me.”

