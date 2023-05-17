Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix postponed due to severe flooding in Italy

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has been postponed.

Formula 1 bosses have decided to postpone this week’s Emila-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy as a result of devastating flooding in the region.

At least eight people have died and thousands have been forced to flee their homes in the last 24 hours, leaving the racing body with little choice but to rearrange dates for the event.

Enzo Lattuca, the mayor of Cesena, has described the storm in the region as “disastrous”, saying “it’s a catastrophe, and the rain has not yet finished.”

Italy: Mass evacuation as deadly floods hit northern Emilia-Romagna region https://t.co/LqpHZnmuGJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 17, 2023

Formula 1 bosses postpone Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

In a statement this lunchtime, race organisers paid tribute to the work of emergency services before confirming their decision not to go ahead with the race.

‘The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel,’ read a statement on Formula 1’s social media accounts.

‘It is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and the cities in the region.

‘It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.’

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

Italy faces severe flooding.

Earlier this week, Italy’s deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for the cancellation of the race by pleading “Let’s dedicate ourselves to relief efforts.”

Now, after discussions between ‘the President of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant Ministers, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter’, Salvini’s wish has been granted.

The Formula 1 season resumes at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday 28th of May. Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez lead the Driver’s Championship on 119 and 105 points respectively.

Red Bull therefore find themselves with a considerable advantage at the top of the Constructor’s Championship on 759 points – 205 points clear of second placed Ferrari who have 554 points. Mercedes are in third place with 515 points.

Read More About: formula 1, grand prix