Mark Williams caught Steve Davis criticising him live on BBC

He saw the funny side.

Snooker player Mark Williams caught Steve Davis criticise a shot he made live on the BBC on Tuesday afternoon.

The three-time world champion was in the mid-session interval of his match against Shaun Murphy in the first round of the Masters tournament.

Mark Williams.

Davis said that Williams would be ‘going back to his dressing room and throwing water on his face after that shot’.

However, Ken Doherty, who was alongside Davis in the BBC studio on punditry duty for the game, pointed out that Williams was standing across from them listening to the criticism of the shot.

They all found the funny side of it.

Williams went on to lose the match 6-4 and exit the tournament.

You can watch the clip here.

