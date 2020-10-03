O’Sullivan was unwilling to enter the tournament bubble.

The six-time world champion reportedly does not want to self-isolate ahead of the competition in Milton Keyes or enter the tournament bubble.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, the reigning snooker world champion, has pulled out of the Championship League. The Rocket was supposed to play on Monday but has been replaced by John Astley. It's understood he doesn't want to undergo the Covid-19 test and stay overnight at the Marshall Arena — Rob Maul (@Rob_Maul) October 3, 2020

“Ronnie O’Sullivan has informed us that he wishes to withdraw from Championship League Snooker as he does not wish to enter the event bubble,” a Matchroom Multi Sport spokesperson said.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s form ahead of Champions League tournament.

O’Sullivan was due to play Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko on Monday. The 44-year-old has been replaced in the draw by John Astley.

In his first appearance since claiming his sixth world title, O’Sullivan was beaten by 18-year-old Cork native Aaron Hill in the European Masters last month.

Following the victory, Hill had his say on O’Sullivan’s comments last month that there were no good young players in the sport of snooker.

Hill on O’Sullivan.

The 18-year-old said the remarks were in the back of his mind and made him more determined.

“That comment was in the back of my head a small bit,” he said.

“I just said to myself, when he said it, that one day I’m going to show him what I can do. I think today was the day.”

