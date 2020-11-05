“It just fired me up. Sometimes he just needs putting back in his place.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Allen were involved in a frosty altercation at the Champion of Champions snooker tournament on Thursday evening.

Northern Irishman Allen was leading O’Sullivan 3-2 in the match, with the world champion at the table.

O’Sullivan, however, became irritated with Allen and accused his opponent of attempting to distract him while he was at the table.

Allen speaks about O’Sullivan incident.

Allen maintained that he had done nothing wrong and the referee Marcel Eckardt urged O’Sullivan to continue playing. The two men exchanged words and, eventually, the play resumed.

The Northern Irishman went on to win the game 6-3 and book his place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

“I don’t know what he was on about,” Allen said after the match.

“I’m not going to let it go if he’s going to make up rubbish. It was funny – he was completely gone and I was able to take advantage.

“All I needed to hear was Marcel say ‘Mark, I know you haven’t done anything’. Ronnie just tries to bully people out there.

“It was the worst thing he could’ve done. It just fired me up. Sometimes he just needs putting back in his place.”

O’Sullivan: There are no hard feelings.

O’Sullivan, meanwhile, played down the incident and said there were bad feelings between the pair.

“It was just nothing. Maybe I read a bit too much into it, but it just seemed a little bit like the stuff you do down the snooker club when you’re an amateur.

“I just thought ‘let’s get it out of the way’, there’s no point ignoring it. It started about 3-2, just little things. I thought, ‘I’m not going to play this shot until you sit down in your chair, hopefully, you get the message’.

“I just thought, ‘I’ve got to have a word with him’. There are no hard feelings. He deserved his victory.”

You can watch the incident below.

🥊 What are we watching here?! 😬 Incredible scenes at the #ChampOfChamps as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Allen have something of an altercation…pic.twitter.com/vyPJm26wt8 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 5, 2020

Read More About: Mark Allen, ronnie o'sullivan, snooker