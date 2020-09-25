Hill only turned professional earlier this year.

Irish teenager Aaron Hill claimed a massive upset victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters on Thursday evening.

The 18-year-old from Cork beat the reigning world champion 5-4 in the second round of the tournament.

Hill raced into a 3-1 lead on the night. O’Sullivan, playing in his first game since winning the World Championship in August, won the next three frames to go into a 4-3 lead.

Hill, however, took the next frame and set up a decider, which he won thanks to a break of 78. The Cork-native will face Matthew Stevens in the next round of the tournament.

Hill’s reaction.

“I’m speechless at the moment,” he said following the game.

“He was my childhood hero but I didn’t just go out there to play him and be happy to be there, I still wanted to win the match.

“If I’d lost the match after being 3-1 up I would have been disappointed. I’m so pleased with that victory.

“I’m so pleased with that victory, everyone back home must be buzzing.

“I think it’s going to take me until Christmas to reply to everyone!”

Aaron Hill on Ronnie O’Sullivan’s comments.

Hill also had his say on O’Sullivan’s comments last month that there were no good young players in the sport of snooker.

The 18-year-old said the remarks were in the back of his mind and made him more determined.

“That comment was in the back of my head a small bit,” he said.

“I just said to myself, when he said it, that one day I’m going to show him what I can do. I think today was the day.”

Hill turned professional in March after he won the EBSA European Under-21 Snooker Championships.

You can watch his interview from after the O’Sullivan game below.

