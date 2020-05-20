“Lie, Lie, Lie” – Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Calls Him Out Over Last Dance Documentary

Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Horace Grant has said ‘The Last Dance’ documentary series was edited to present Jordan in a more favourable light.

The 10-part ESPN documentary series about the all-conquering Bulls team of the 90s, who won six NBA titles, has aired on Netflix over the last five weeks. ‘The Last Dance’ has proven very popular with viewers, but Grant has called it a “so-called documentary.”

Grant said the series, which was co-produced by one of Jordan’s companies, was edited to make Jordan look better.

“I would say [the documentary was] entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90% of it [was] BS in terms of the realness of it,” Grant said in an interview on ESPN’s Kap and Co radio show on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t real – because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary – if you want to call it a documentary.”

“He felt that he could dominate me, but that was sadly mistaken,” Grant said.

“Because whenever he went at me, I went at him right back. But in terms of Will Perdue, Steve Kerr and the young man, Scott Burrell, that was heartbreaking [to watch]. To see a guy, a leader, to go at those guys like that. I understand in terms of practising, you have a push and shove here and there, but outright punching [teammates] and things of that nature. And calling them the B’s and the H’s, that wasn’t called for.”

Grant, of course, was Jordan’s teammate during their first three-peat (1991-1993) and has long been suspected of providing details to Sam Smith who authored the controversial book, ‘Jordan Rules’, which dispelled the poster-boy narrative which surrounded Jordan at the time.

“Lie, lie, lie. … If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men,” Grant said.

“Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [The Jordan Rules],” Grand said.

“Sam Smith [the author of the book] and I have always been great friends. We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out? “It’s only a grudge, man. I’m telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he’s going to cut you off, he’s going to try to destroy your character.”

“I have never seen a quote-unquote ‘number two guy’, as decorated as Scottie Pippen, portrayed so badly,” Grant said.

“When that so-called documentary is about one person, basically, and he has the last word on what’s going to be put out there … it’s not a documentary,” Grant said. “It’s his narrative of what happens in the last, quote-unquote dance. That’s not a documentary because a whole bunch of things was cut out, edited out. So that’s why I call it a so-called documentary.”