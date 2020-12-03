Mark Selby pulls off ‘shot of the tournament’ at UK Championship

“It was probably a one-in-twenty shot, maybe a one-in-twenty-five.”
Mark Selby has pulled off the ‘shot of the tournament’ at snooker’s UK Championship. The three-time world champion played an incredible positional shot in his 6-3 victory over Barry Hawkins.
Selby, who will play Australian player Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals of the tournament, admitted following his match that he would struggle to replicate it.
Selby hits shot of the tournament.
Selby was at the table and lining up a shot on the blue ball, with two red balls left on the table, both on the bottom cushion.
He potted the blue, went off two cushions with the cue ball and landed between the red, dislodging them from the bottom cushion.
Mark Selby: I would struggle to play the shot again.
“That was the only shot I had, really,” Selby told Eurosport following the match.
“I think if you asked me to play that shot again I probably won’t be able to play it.
“It was probably a one-in-twenty shot, maybe a one-in-twenty-five.”
You can watch the shot below.
How does Mark Selby do it? 🤯@jimmywhite147 attempts to recreate his shot of the UK Championship so far
🇬🇧 UK Championship
📺 Eurosport 1
💻📱 Ad-free coverage: https://t.co/JMoihSPhRp
✍ Live blog: https://t.co/gMXfqYQiwG pic.twitter.com/gQikaut3Ei
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 2, 2020
