Selby won the tournament for the first time since 2017.

Mark Selby won the World Snooker Championship for the fourth time on Monday night at the Crucible Theatre, beating Shaun Murphy 18-15 in an engrossing final.

Murphy was gracious and humble in defeat after losing in Sheffield, while Selby praised his opponent.

Mark Selby wins his fourth World Championship.

Murphy went into the second day of play trailing 10-7 and valiantly attempted to mount a comeback. With the score at 17-13, and Selby needing just one frame for a win, Murphy dug deep and won two frames in a row.

Murphy, however, missed a difficult red down the cushion in the 33rd frame and Selby returned to the table to clear up and win his fourth world title and a cheque for £500,000. The world number two had managed to stay one step ahead of his opponent throughout the day and ground out a victory thanks to some excellent matchplay.

Following the match, Murphy was complimentary of his opponent and praised the spectators in attendance at the sold-out Crucible Theatre. The final was the first sporting event to be staged in front of a capacity crowd in the UK since the Cheltenham Festival in March 2020.

Shaun Murphy praises Mark Selby.

“Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me Unfortunately for me, I’ve known him since we were nine years of age and he’s always been the same,” Murphy said.

“Life has been difficult for everybody over the last 12 months but I want to say a very deep and personal thank you for every one of you who has bought a ticket over the last 17 days.

“Sport is nothing without fans and we’ve been thrilled to have everyone back and a full house tonight. It’s been very tough for me this year with the travel restrictions but you’ve brought me back. Thank you.”

“Today was as close as it got. I’m thrilled for Mark, gutted myself, but thrilled to have been part of a great match.”

Mark Selby: My aim is to be the number one ranked player in the world again.

Following the match, Selby praised Murphy and stated that his career aim is to now regain the world number one spot, currently occupied by Judd Trump.

“Absolutely incredible – every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest because it’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know if it’s going to be your last or not,” Selby said.

“Shaun’s played fantastic all the way through the match and he’s a great player and ambassador for the game and it’s great to see him back.

“A few years ago I had some really, really dark days and times were tough, obviously all the family will understand what I’m going through, so this has been a special one.”

“My aim is to try and get back to number one, you still have massive goals in your career and I’m going in the right direction.”

Mark Selby’s critics.

Selby, who previously won the World Championship in 2014, 2016 and 2017, joined an elite group of players with his victory. He is now level with John Higgins on four World Championships wins. Only Stephen Hendry (7), Ronnie O’Sullivan (6), Ray Reardon (6) and Steve Davis (6) have won the tournament more times in the modern era.

Selby, however, has not been a universally popular champion. The “Jester from Leicester” was criticised for his “slow” play at times in the tournament and his propensity to turn frames into attritional, tactical battles.

Stuart Bingham on Mark Selby.

Stuart Bingham, who lost to Selby in the semi-final, said he had “lost a bit of respect” for his opponent due to his “gamesmanship” and style of play.

“That’s Selby, that’s what he is known for,” Bingham said.

“I don’t know if it’s a bit of gamesmanship or what, but he obviously did a number and slowed me down. You look back at things like that, and he’s had to do that to beat me. I wouldn’t do that, so I suppose I don’t expect other people to do it. For me, it’s obviously put a bit of a sour taste on the match.”

“Some of the shots, three minutes, then just trickle into the reds. It’s probably [too much]. I think everyone wanted to get out of there [when Selby played on requiring multiple snookers].

“It is what it is. Last night, I didn’t mind and I was playing with a smile on my face. Today, it just didn’t seem to happen for me.”

Selby rejects criticism of his play.

Selby, however, rejected Bingham’s comments and probably isn’t too concerned about his critics after claiming his fourth world title.

“I’ve never ever tried to do any kind of stuff like gamesmanship, ever in my life, in any match,” Selby said.

“I just go out there and try my hardest and that’s all I do. My dad always instilled in me, ‘just go out there and give everything until the last ball is potted – at least you can hold your hands up and say you’ve got no regrets, you’ve not just given it to them’.

“So that was my intention to go out there; you can’t predict how the game is going to go; you can’t predict how the balls are going to go. Stuart has probably just said that in the heat of the moment because he has lost.”

The first UK sporting event with a full capacity since March 2020 ❤️👏 A full Crucible crowd witnessed Mark Selby lift the World Championship trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/H6szCWAHiS — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 4, 2021

Read More About: mark selby, shaun murphy, snooker, world snooker championship