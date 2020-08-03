Ronnie O’Sullivan breaks World Snooker Championship record as player is warned for obscene gesture

It has been an eventful few days at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Ronnie O’Sullivan cruised into the last-16 of the tournament with a record-breaking win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh. While Kurt Maflin, who is ranked 43 in the world, was warned for making an obscene gesture during a game.

O’Sullivan makes history again at the Crucible

O’Sullivan made light work of his Thai opponent. The five-time world champion beat Thepchaiya 10-1 at the Crucible, winning the match in just 108 minutes.

The Rocket was leading 8-1 overnight and only needed to win two frames on Monday morning to set up a last-16 tie against Ding Junhui.

O’Sullivan coasted to victory in a vintage display, recording two centuries and averaging just 14 seconds per shot. His win over the world number 20 is the quickest in the history of the World Snooker Championship.

What a clearance from @ronnieo147!



— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 3, 2020

“I do not have to deal with the pressure and expectation of the crowd”

O’Sullivan said following the game that he prefers to play in an empty arena, as crowds are not allowed to attend the event as part of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I do not have to deal with the pressure and expectation of the crowd, getting in and out of the venue, and so much less is put on my shoulders,” he said.

“It feels like a holiday buzz and I can stay in a hotel close to the venue. Previously it has been difficult for me to get any peace and quiet.

“I am very private, and I don’t socialise much. Everybody is welcome to my world now, it suits my life.”

Maflin warned for gesture

Meanwhile, Kurt Maflin was warned for making an obscene gesture during his game against David Gilbert.

The player, ranked number 43 in the world, directed his middle finger towards the table after he ran out of position during an attempt to make a maximum break.

The referee Tatiana Woollaston warned Maflin before the beginning of the next frame that, if he repeated the gesture, he would lose the frame.

“It was purely aggression being taken out on the cue ball”

Maflin went on to win the match 10-8, recording his first-ever victory at the Crucible. Following the game, he said he ‘meant nothing’ by his gesture.

“It was purely aggression being taken out on the cue ball,” he said.

“I felt like I’d worked really hard to get into that position… and when the white hit the yellow, it was just one of those reactions.

“She [Woollaston] was whispering and I thought she was telling me to tuck my shirt in, but she told me she had to warn me for the gesture. I wasn’t quite with it at that stage.”