Judd Trump stuns snooker world with ‘once in a lifetime shot’

Trump pulled off the incredible shot in the German Masters’ semi-finals.

Judd Trump hit a stunning shot in his semi-final victory over Barry Hawkins at the German Masters.

The snooker world number one beat Hawkins 6-5 at the tournament, which is being held in Milton Keynes due to Covid-19 restrictions. Trump had been losing 5-1 at one stage of the match.

However, the former world champion won five frames in a row to reach the final, where he will play Jack Lisowski on Sunday.

Trump’s comeback was topped with a stunning shot on the green in the seventh frame. He pot a long green into the top corner.

The cueball bounced off the top cushion with ferocious top-spin but somehow stopped dead in front of the brown. Hawkins could only smile after the shot.

Trump went on to make a break of 131.

Following the match, the Englishman said that it was possibly the best shot he has played so far in his career.