Judd Trump stuns snooker world with ‘once in a lifetime shot’

Trump pulled off the incredible shot in the German Masters’ semi-finals.
Judd Trump hit a stunning shot in his semi-final victory over Barry Hawkins at the German Masters.
The snooker world number one beat Hawkins 6-5 at the tournament, which is being held in Milton Keynes due to Covid-19 restrictions. Trump had been losing 5-1 at one stage of the match.
However, the former world champion won five frames in a row to reach the final, where he will play Jack Lisowski on Sunday.
Judd Trump shot.
Trump’s comeback was topped with a stunning shot on the green in the seventh frame. He pot a long green into the top corner.
The cueball bounced off the top cushion with ferocious top-spin but somehow stopped dead in front of the brown. Hawkins could only smile after the shot.
Trump went on to make a break of 131.
Following the match, the Englishman said that it was possibly the best shot he has played so far in his career.
“To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever played a better shot, certainly not in a tournament,” Trump told Eurosport.
“The shots against Ding (in the quarter-finals on Friday) and John Higgins (2019 Northern Ireland Open semi-final) were amazing. But that shot really is once in a lifetime, to stop the white like i did.”
You can watch Trump’s shot blow.
What we saying about this shot then? pic.twitter.com/upDOIPiLEs
— Judd trump (@judd147t) January 30, 2021
— Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) January 31, 2021
