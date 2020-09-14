After 24 years as host of A Question of Sport, Sue Barker is leaving the long-running BBC sports quiz show and there are even more changes coming.

Following Sky’s decision to replace Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas, and Phil Thompson on Soccer Saturday, another long-running TV show is about to face a major shakeup. That’s because the BBC has announced that A Question of Sport’s team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will also leave the quiz show.

A Question of Sport changes

Their final series together will be broadcast next year and the new line-up is yet to be announced.

In the history of the show, there have only been three hosts in the last 50 years – David Vine, David Coleman and Sue Barker.

Speaking about the BBC’s decision to change hosts, the former tennis player said: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job. But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

Ex-England rugby player Dawson and former England international cricketer Tufnell have led their teams on the show for 16 and 12 years respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Dawson said: “Thanks for all the lovely messages. I’m not sure how to respond so I’ll have a think. Needless to say, I will miss A Question Of Sport immensely.”

Thanks for all the lovely messages. I’m not sure how to respond so I’ll have a think 🤔 Needless to say I will miss @QuestionofSport immensely…. — Matt Dawson (@matt9dawson) September 13, 2020

His co-captain Phil Tufnell said that the show has “been a great part of life” and that he’s “going to miss it hugely”

A BBC spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 24 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy.” Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

13 yrs @QuestionofSport has been a great part of life .. going to miss it hugely .. thanks so much for all the lovely messages !! — Phil Tufnell (@philtufnell) September 13, 2020

