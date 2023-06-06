Kye White highlights the value of grassroots clubs in developing young cyclists

Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye Whyte feels grassroots clubs can continue to help guide youngsters on a safe pathway through any socio-economic challenges within their communities.

Whyte, 23, grew up in south London where his father Nigel was a co-founder of the Peckham BMX Club in Burgess Park, which aims to steer young people away from gang culture and crime.

The youngest of three brothers, Whyte also went on to represent Great Britain, winning silver at the 2018 European Championship in Glasgow before finishing second in the BMX final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Whyte recently returned to his Peckham roots to help launch the 'Play Their Way' campaign by the Children's Coaching Collaborative which is funded through Sport England and the National Lottery.

Whyte – who has since taken silver in the 2022 UCI BMX World Championships as well claiming the European title in Belgium last summer – recently returned to his Peckham roots to help launch the ‘Play Their Way’ campaign by the Children’s Coaching Collaborative which is funded through Sport England and the National Lottery.

Having seen first hand how such projects have helped young people develop, Whyte is in no doubt of the important impact they can have – both on and off the track.

“We have had kids and teenagers come here who are on a troubled path, but want to go on to a different path,” Whyte told the PA news agency.

The Peckham BMX Club in Burgess Park has supported more than 2,000 young people since the facility opened in 2004. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“They have then become volunteer coaches, helping clean the bikes and pack them away. It is a great way to keep kids off the streets and doing something fun.”

Whyte added: “Getting kids into racing is no problem, but if they want their own bike it can be hard to finance that.

“If they can’t afford it (to buy), we can help them by lending bikes and providing helmets for training or even if they need them for racing events as well.”

In Tokyo, Whyte won Britain's first BMX medal since the event's introduction to the Olympic programme in 2008.

In Tokyo, Whyte won Britain’s first BMX medal since the event’s introduction to the Olympic programme in 2008.

There was more success shortly afterwards at the Ariake Urban Sports Park when Beth Shriever claimed gold in the women’s race.

As Shriever collapsed in tears following her victory, a jubilant Whyte scooped his team-mate up and held her aloft in what was one of the most memorable moments of the delayed 2020 Games.

“All we want for the sport is for it to be more enjoyable and better for the future,” said Whyte.

Whyte claimed silver at the 2022 BMX World Championships in Nantes.

“While we are in it, that is all we can do – to push it as much as we can.

“Having gone to the Olympics to get a medal, we have put the sport onto the map and at a bigger level.”

Whyte is working his way back to full fitness after suffering a broken shoulder blade during a BMX European Cup event in Latvia last month.

The 23-year-old is firmly focused on a return to form ahead of the World Championships in Glasgow during August.

“I am on the mend, keeping the physio up. We will push through and get there in the end,” he said.

“If you are thinking about it (injuries), then it will probably happen, just because you are riding more wary or cautious.”

Whyte added: “When we were in Glasgow in 2018 (for the European Championships), they had grandstands up and I am pretty sure that nobody there had a clue what BMX was.

“But the crowd was absolutely mental, so I think it will be a great event again.”