Ronnie O’Sullivan claims Only Fools & Horses helped him to Crucible win

Ronnie O’Sullivan has outlined that he watched re-runs of Only Fools and Horses before preparing for his games at the Crucible.

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed victory at the World Snooker Championships on Sunday, defeating Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the decider. The win was his sixth world title, taking him level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon on the all-time list.

The 44-year-old has been in rare form throughout the tournament both on the tables and on the microphone.

Speaking after the final, in quotes reported by the Press Association, O’Sullivan outlined that he prepared for games by watching the old sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

O’Sullivan quipped that he can relate to the show a lot, in particular, Rodney.

“I’ve watched a bit of Del Boy and Rodney before my games rather than practising.

“(My fiance) Laila says I’m like Rodney and my dad is like Del Boy. I kind of relate to that show a lot – Ronnie the plonker, rather than Rodney the plonker.

“I watch a lot of good stuff – I watched Storage Wars – then I get a knock on the door and I go, ‘Sweet, I can go and hit a few balls now.”

O’Sullivan blew Wilson away on the second day after a rather laboured performance on the first. After his victory talk inevitably turns now to what’s next, with O’Sullivan just one win away from Stephen Hendry’s Crucible record of seven titles.

“I think if I wanted to break records I probably wouldn’t play as well as I do. You need to play with as much abandonment as you can and I think that means not putting too much meaning into records.

“If I start looking at that trophy for meaning and the history that’s in it, I’d probably freeze. I think my greatest asset is that I can look like I’m in a practice match down at the club when I’m playing at the Crucible.”

