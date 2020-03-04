‘We Want To Go To The Olympics And Come Away With A Gold Medal”

For Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, the goal for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics is clear and concise in his mind – bring gold home.

Ireland have never won an Olympic medal in the sport but McClenaghan’s gold in the 2018 European Championships and subsequent bronze at the World Championships a year later makes him a serious contender for Tokyo.

Team Ireland partner and Global Job site, Indeed, have released the first short film from their #TalentUnleashed series – ‘The Story of Rhys McClenaghan’.

The Newtownards gymnast delves into his most crushing disappointments, ecstatic highs and details the performance mindset that has him determined to medal at this year’s Olympics.

You can see the full first instalment of #TalentUnleashed below:

“The first competition of 2018 I went and beat the current Olympic champion, that was crazy,” he began.

“It was in the lead up to the 2018 World Championships, about a week and a half, two weeks out of competition, I started to realise that my shoulder just wasn’t feeling right. We were even unsure if I should compete or not, but we competed anyway.

“I fell off the pommel horse twice, it was devastating really. All the negative thoughts start flooding in. There was a tear in my labrum.”

“We could either take it as a very negative thing that we have to go back to basics, or we could take it as a positive. We chose the positive.

“We came home from the World Championships with a bronze medal but we want that top spot. We want to be that far ahead of the field that we’re undeniably the best in the world. We want to go out there to the Olympic games and come out with a gold medal.”

Indeed partnered with the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) in April 2019 to become a sponsor of Team Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through its campaign #TalentUnleashed.

The Dublin based workforce supports four Team Ireland ambassadors: first time Olympic hopeful, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, two-time Olympic Pentathlete Natalya Coyle, 400m hurdler Thomas Barr and reigning two-time world championship gold medallist, Sanita Puspure.

