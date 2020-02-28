Michael Smith Hits Stunning Nine-Dart Finish To Send Dublin Crowd Crazy

Michael Smith became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in the Premier League since 2017 as he defeated Daryl Gurney in Dublin on Thursday night.

Smith finished with a brilliant double 12 to send the crowd at the 3Arena into a frenzy as he notched up a perfect leg in the clash with the Northern Irish man.

The finish tied the game at 2-2 and although Smith failed to settle after the delirium of his nine-darter, – the first in the competition since Adrian Lewis in 2017 – he soon found his rhythm eventually picking up a 7-5 victory.

NINE-DARTER!!! MICHAEL SMITH STRIKES PERFECTION IN DUBLIN! It's the first Premier League nine-darter since 2017!! pic.twitter.com/k2vebOPzYv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 27, 2020

Speaking after the victory in Dublin, Smith told Sky Sports;

‘I just wish I was at home watching it because I know Junior and Casper would be going crazy now with my wife.

‘They should be in bed but they would have seen it. Hopefully she recorded it so I can see their reactions. ‘It’s a feeling you can’t explain – it’s amazing. I’ve never hit a nine-darter on TV before and this was special. I’ve never felt my heart beat so fast in my life!”

Elsewhere on the night, Irish favourite William O’Connor was unable to pick up what would have been a famous victory against three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen as he fell to a 7-4 defeat.

The Limerick native received a rapturous reception as he walked out to ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries but despite the crowd being fully behind him, O’Connor was bettered by MVG as he tightened his grip on the top of the Premier League table.

In the final game of the night, Gerwyn Price picked up an incredible 7-1 win over reigning world champion Peter Wright as he averaged 98.75 and hit 7/16 on doubles to remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far.

The competition moves to Exeter next Thursday night where Smith takes on Van Gerwen.