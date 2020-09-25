The snooker player was forced to withdraw from the European Masters after his cue was stolen from his car.

Mark Davis was set to face World number four Mark Selby in the competition’s third round on Friday. He was forced to pull out however due to his snooker cue being stolen, with Selby advancing to the last 16 via a walkover.

The 48-year-old beat Amine Amiri 5-1 in the first round and Nigel Bond 5-4 in the second round to book his showdown with Selby.

The World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter account confirmed the news;

Mark Davis has withdrawn from the BetVictor European Masters as his cue has been stolen from his car. Mark Selby receives a bye to the last 16. pic.twitter.com/xUJLG8wXJn — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) September 25, 2020

Davis is ranked 39th in the world and was the runner-up in the 2018 English Open.

The European Masters tournament has already seen plenty of shocks so far, with none bigger than 18-year-old Cork native Aaron Hill knocking out reigning world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 5-4 on Thursday.

“I’m speechless at the moment,” he said following the game.

“He was my childhood hero but I didn’t just go out there to play him and be happy to be there, I still wanted to win the match.

“If I’d lost the match after being 3-1 up I would have been disappointed. I’m so pleased with that victory.

“I’m so pleased with that victory, everyone back home must be buzzing.

“I think it’s going to take me until Christmas to reply to everyone!”

