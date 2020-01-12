Keane Barry Secures Another World Title With BDO Championship Win

Irish youngster Keane Barry added another title to his growing collection as he was victorious in the BDO World Youths Championship in London on Saturday.

Barry became Junior Darts Corporation’s world champion last month at Alexandra Palace and impressed in the BDO equivalent defeating Leighton Bennett 3-0.

The Duleek native averaged 90.54 and hit three 180s in the win over the reigning champion as he continues a brilliant few weeks which also saw him make his debut at the PDC World Championships.

Speaking to Eurosport after his victory, Barry outlined that he would not be resting on his laurels and that he still feels as though he has a long way to go in the game.

“This year has gone really well for me, 2019 was good and I’m after starting off 2020 with a very good win.

“Leighton Bennett was unbelievable, he’s on this stage for a reason, he’s deserves everyone’s applause.

“I’m over the moon to win this. I’m aiming to reach the top, but you have to take every game as it comes and every year as it comes.

“I’m going to get my head down, I’ve Q School next week and we’ll see what that brings. I’m looking forward to the year ahead.”

Barry will attempt to win his PDC tour card over the next few weeks as he looks to continue an excellent start to 2020.

WhatsApp Email 106 Shares