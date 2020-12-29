James Wade hits Alexandra Palace’s first nine darter in five years

James Wade hit the PDC World Championships’ first nine dart finish in five years during his game against Stephen Bunting at Alexandra Palace.

James Wade, who is the competition‘s seventh seed found himself 2-2 in sets and one leg down against Bunting in the third round of the competition.

In the second leg of the fifth set however Wade found his rhythm once again, finishing on double 12 as he hit nine perfect darts to level the match.

The perfect leg was the first that the Alexandra Palace has seen since two-time world champion Gary Anderson’s nine darter against Jelle Klaasen in 2016 edition of the tournament.

🚨 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🚨 JAMES WADE PINS THE PERFECT LEG IN THE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP! The first nine-darter at Ally Pally for five years! Incredible scenes 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mnxq7ftUKi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

It’s also the third time in his career that Wade has achieved the feat in a televised game.

The man known as ‘The Machine’ hit nine perfect darts in 2008 against Gary Anderson at the Grand Slam of Darts before doing it again six years later against Robert Thornton at the World Grand Prix – a game in which both players famously managed the feat.

Despite the brilliant nine-dart leg, James Wade was unable to capitalise on it and struggled for the remainder of the game eventually falling to Bunting who notched up four sets on the spin to book his place in the next round of the competition.

