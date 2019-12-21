Irish Sensation Keane Barry Wins World Junior Darts Championship

Ireland’s Keane Barry secured this year’s World Junior Darts Championship defeating Czech opponent Adam Gawlas 5-3 at the Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

Barry, who hails from Duleek in Co.Meath, had made his debut in the the senior world’s on Monday losing out to Holland’s Vincent Van Der Voort in the first round.

The 17-year-old will be looking to win his tour card at the PDC’s Q School event in January but before that he will contest the Youth World Championship final.

Irish sensation Keane Barry reacts to becoming @JDCdarts World Champion… pic.twitter.com/2RL44eXVaj — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

“It’s amazing really. It’s every you dream of, being a world champion. In my last year I could do it, to get the win, it’s amazing, Barry said following the victory.

“It gives me the hunger to get the head down and get the practice in and hopefully be here next year and for the next few years. What a tournament to be at. It’s amazing really.”

