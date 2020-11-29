Grosjean miraculously walks away from horror crash during Bahrain GP

French Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a terrifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon which saw his car split in half.

Early on in the race, Grosjean’s car veered off the track and crashed into the barriers head-on at frightening speed. The car burst into flames and split in half in what was a truly horrifying crash.

The medical team rushed to help Grosjean out of the inferno, and after a few nerve-wracking seconds the driver was able to walk away from the crash.

Truly an unbelievable scene. A car split in half, bursting into flames, the medical car immediately arriving, extinguishers out in seconds, and Grosjean emerges from the flames. Miraculous. pic.twitter.com/mbPu9lElVp — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) November 29, 2020

Props to the safety car team for getting to the scene quickly #F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/TtJFJt5tCE — Malcom Jones (@malcomjonesjr) November 29, 2020

The race was immediately stopped as a result of the crash.

Grosjean’s F1 team Haas, confirmed that the driver is currently being seen to by the doctors however he only managed to suffer minor burns to his hands and ankles.

“Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now,” they tweeted.

more to follow.

Read More About: formula 1, Romain Grosjean