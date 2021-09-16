Gravity 1 big winners at IFDA Women’s Ultimate Frisbee All-Ireland finals

Gravity 1 were the big winners at the IFDA Women’s Ultimate Frisbee All-Ireland finals in UL at the weekend, defeating Rebel 1 in a hard fought final.

The Dublin club held off a late surge from their Cork rivals to win the final 15-5 and book their place in the European Championships in Brugge as well as the World’s in Cincinnati.

The final was a fantastic end to a hugely competitive day of action in the women’s division which saw nine teams taking part across three groups with matches streamed on Pundit Arena’s Facebook page.

Gravity 1 captain Áine Gilheany was named MVP of the final after a brilliant performance and spoke to Pundit Arena following the tournament about the appeal of Ultimate Frisbee and the challenge that came with facing Rebel 1.

“I really enjoyed the final, we play Rebel a lot. They got the better of us the last time we played them, it’s always just such a challenge. It’s amazing to show that there’s more sports out there like it’s not just the main one’s there are alternatives.

“We have social leagues and we have this high level tournament so there’s really something out there for everybody.”

Each game across the day was played in excellent spirit with supporters coming out in their droves to enjoy the action in Limerick. During the tournament, chairperson of the IFDA Jennifer Kwan told Pundit Arena that the spirit of the game, given it’s self-referred rules, is one of it’s key aspects.

“It’s been great to see so many teams, we’ve obviously come off a year of no tournaments so it’s been two years since everyone’s been out. The spirit of the game which is one of the most important aspects of a self-refereed sport, part of that is actually about being approachable to your opposition and being spirited. We’re all here to play and be competitive but to really enjoy the day out as well.”