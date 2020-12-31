Gary Anderson takes swipe at ‘numpty’ Wayne Mardle after last 16 win

Former two-time PDC world champion Gary Anderson took a swipe at commentator Wayne Mardle after he advanced to the last eight at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night.

Gary Anderson impressively dispatched of South African Devon Peterson 4-0 to book his place in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Peterson almost snatched the third set finding himself with a dart at double 16 however he missed, allowing Anderson to take a 3-0 lead before racing to victory.

After his last 32 game, Gary Anderson was highly critical of opponent Mensur Suljovic and following this tie he decided to direct his ire at Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle who he branded ‘a numpty.’

“Wayne Mardle’s comment the other night, ‘if you’re playing a player and you need to put him off, slow him down’, that’s coming from a commentator on Sky,” Anderson said. “My way of playing darts is you go there to try to outscore him, to outplay him, to out-finish him.

🗣 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙨… Gary Anderson has his say after letting his darts do the talking against Devon Petersen as he reaches the quarter-finals of the World Championship… pic.twitter.com/cldbf0VINF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2020

“Now Wayne’s telling everyone if you’ve got a problem with a player slow him down, or do what you can to put him off. What a numpty! That’s great for television, and great to tell kids what to do, isn’t it? Proud of you Wayne.”

Gary Anderson continued outlining that he isn’t playing at the level he would like to be, however he isn’t contemplating retiring just yet.

“I’m nowhere near where I should be playing but next year I’ll start from scratch and get myself back to it. This run is a real bonus for me. “I heard Rod Harrington say I should retire. I was thinking about it, but not now!

“You’ve got me for a long time, I’m here for the duration, whether it’s two years, three years of 10 years, I’ll be here.”

