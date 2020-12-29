Gary Anderson left fuming after opponent’s slow play at World Darts Championships

Former two-time PDC world champion Gary Anderson was left fuming after the slow play of his opponent Mensur Suljovic during their last 32 clash at Alexandra Palace.

Gary Anderson was visibly frustrated at the speed in which his Austrian opponent was playing at, however he managed to come back from 3-2 down to reach the competition’s last 16.

The game lasted almost 90 minutes with Anderson often struggling to find his rhythm and he was seething as he spoke to Sky Sports following the contest.

“Absolutely dire, absolute joke of a game. Everyone says why do you get cheesed off with darts? That’s one of the reasons,”

Gary Anderson continued explaining that he believed Suljovic only picked up the pace once he began to gain the upper hand.

“Did you watch the last set? Or the third set? Was he slow then? No, he was not slow.”

“I nicked it at the end, I don’t know how but if that’s darts I’m offski. If that’s how darts is going and that’s how it gets played now, have fun. I’m off. I’m away for a game of golf or something. I’m not going through that again.

There were also issues regarding which tables the players were on, which frustrated Gary Anderson, causing him to ‘lose the plot’.

“For a start, we were told what tables we were on and I ended up on the wrong table for the duration of the game,” he added.

“Mensur went to the wrong table. I had to bite the bullet and get on with it as usual. You’re walking past the table you should be at, but you’ve got to cut across because the boy’s standing there.

“The next minute you go across he’s not there. What have you to do? My head was gone after the first set. I’d lost the plot.”

