Six Formula One Drivers Choose Not To Take A Knee Ahead Of Grand Prix

Six Formula One drivers opted not to take a knee in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix in Austria.

The gesture has been adopted across a wide range of sports over the past month or so, however it was not universally undertaken by the Formula One drivers.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz, Alfa Romeo team-mates Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, and Russian Daniil Kvyat all elected not to kneel while Lewis Hamilton and the 13 other drivers did.

All sported t-shirts with the ‘End Racism’ message with Hamilton the only one to wear a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

Speaking before the race a number of drivers reaffirmed their stance on the issue, with Leclerc explaining why he would not kneel.

“I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism,” said Leclerc.

“I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries.

“All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting Formula 1’s and FIA’s commitment.”

Verstappen also explained his decision in a post on his Twitter account.

“I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself (sic) at a time and in a way that suits them.

“I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes.”

Mercedes’ Valteri Bottas took home victory at the Grand Prix on Sunday with the aforementioned Leclerc finishing second for Ferrari and McClaren’s Lando Norris coming third.