eRacing Leading The Way For Cycling Ireland Despite Challenging Times

It’s been almost a month since the sporting landscape in Ireland changed utterly, with the country taking the appropriate measures to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Leagues and tournaments across the nation were suspended or cancelled, with every sport continuing to feel the hit of the global pandemic that is likely to continue into the summer months.

Among difficult times though, opportunity can often arise, and despite Cycling Ireland still feeling the hit of having to cancel races and club activities, they have found a way to battle through this unprecedented crisis.

e-Racing.

“With the current government restrictions, our races and club activities have been curtailed,” Cycling Ireland’s Marketing & Communications Manager Scott Graham told Pundit Arena.

“There’s a 2km limitation here in the Republic in terms of exercise so I suppose we were just kind of looking at an alternative way of engaging with cyclists which allowed people to continue to train and have a little bit of competitiveness and rivalry I suppose. So, that’s why we formulated the league.”

The league takes place on the popular online training platform Zwift, and with four different categories it is open to any and all level of cyclists wishing to take part.

Graham explained how the process works and what is required to sign up to either the leagues or the training sessions.

“It’s basically a 12-race league, it takes place every Saturday morning, next Saturday will be round three of 12. There’s four different levels or categories. A is for your top domestic cyclists, you have some pros and semi-pros in there, then you’ve got a B,C and D and D is perfect for beginners or newbies to cycling I suppose. There’s categories for males and females too.

“If you visit cyclingieland.ie and register for the league, there we have a step by step process. You have to download the app, link your account to the Cycling Ireland league and then the races are every Saturday morning.”

So far, the e-Racing initiative has seen incredible interest and ahead of their next round on Saturday, which will be streamed on Pundit Arena’s Facebook page, over 900 people have registered for the series.

“Yeah the numbers have gone pretty crazy,” admits Graham.

“There’s been huge interest in it. We actually have over 900 people registered for the series now so just in the last week or two I suppose people have gained an awareness of what it is and want to give it a go.

“Just the reaction to it last Saturday morning was incredible, people sharing photos of them training or doing the race at home and sharing their experiences so it was really nice to have that many people at home sharing their experiences in this virtual Zwift league.”

In addition to the leagues, there are also group rides and workouts provided by Cycling Ireland with many of Ireland’s top cyclists and coaches leading them.

Nicholas Roche led last Sunday’s long ride and as Graham explains the session provide a unique opportunity to get tips and pointers from the sport’s elite.

“As well as the races on a Saturday morning we started off with a training session on a Tuesday evening and it was called a meet up and was capped at 50 people. The demand for those has been so high that we’ve actually increased the number so we now have an easy training session on Tuesday at seven o’clock, then we have a harder one on Thursday at seven, racing on Saturday and then on Sunday we have a long ride.

“Nicholas Roche led that cycle last Sunday and he’s going to do it again the following Sunday and again there’s a couple of hundred people who have signed up for that which is brilliant. You can chat with the professional cyclists.

“Nicholas and all of the professional elite cyclists who have led rides for us, they’re really keen to help. They know how difficult it is for people, their movements are restricted, they can’t get out and be social on the bike with clubs as they typically would so they’re very keen to help and encourage more people to start cycling and to assist those who are already cycling.

“It’s great for people to be able to log on and chat to these top riders because they can get training tips and advice on what they’re doing.”

In time, sport in Ireland and across the globe will return to normality, and cycling will returns to roads, clubs and countrysides around the nation.

But given the popularity of the early stages of Cycling Ireland’s work with e-Racing, could the future be about finding a happy medium between the two?

“Yeah absolutely, says Graham.

“It’s been so popular and a lot of people who never would have used this technology before have discovered it. Nothing beats being out on the roads in the great outdoors but particularly for the winter it’s great to be able to train indoors on a platform like Zwift.

“I think we will have a balance. Nothing replaces the races, the Rás and Rás na mBan but Zwift is great as well. It’s a nice balance because I think it introduces new people and younger people into cycling who are more familiar with that type of technology.”