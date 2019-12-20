Cork’s Ciaran Teehan Inches Away From Remarkable Comeback Win Over King

Cork native Ciaran Teehan almost completed a remarkable comeback against veteran Mervyn King at the PDC World Darts Championship on Friday afternoon.

Teehan, who had impressively defeated Ross Smith 3-0 in the first round, fell agonisingly close to pulling off the upset against former semi-finalist King.

The 20-year-old lost the opening two sets of the game, but King failed to look overly comfortable with Teehan growing in belief in the third as he took out 76 to win the set and kick-start the comeback.

What an adjustment from Teehan to take out 76 and win the set! He trails King by one here!

The fourth set also went the Corkman’s way with the fifth and final set eventually going to a tie-breaker with the score tied at two legs apiece.

Teehan had the opportunity to steal a leg and break King’s throw but he failed to take it as King capitalised to take two legs in a row and advance to the third round of the competition.

“A little bit of experience got me through it to be fair,” said King following the conclusion of the game.

“He is a great player and we’ll be seeing a lot more of him. If we don’t I don’t know why. He throws a lovely dart, he’s got it right between the ears and everything else.”

Teehan’s narrow defeat comes just a day after fellow Irishman William O’Connor’s agonising loss to one of the pre-tournament favourite’s Gerwyn Price after the Limerick native miscounted on a finish believing he needed double one instead of double two to win the leg.