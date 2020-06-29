Cam Newton Signs One Year Contract With The New England Patriots

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots as they head into the post-Tom Brady era.

The 2015 NFL MVP joins the Patriots in a deal that is worth $7.5m, according to the NFL Network, with Newton looking to fill the spot at quarterback left by the legendary Tom Brady after he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton led the Panthers to the Superbowl in 2015. However, he was released by the franchise in March after nine seasons in North Carolina.

The 31-year-old had injury issues last season, playing just two games and the Panthers made the decision to moved on from Newton after agreeing to a contract with free-agent Teddy Bridgewater to become the team’s new starter.

According to ESPN, the signing of Newton was “appealing to the team as a low-risk, high-reward situation, factoring in Newton’s health, a modest contract and New England’s transition at quarterback without Brady.”

Brady’s exit from New England means that now the QB position is up for grabs at the Patriots with Newton joining 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Brian Hoy to battle for the vacant spot.

“I’m as excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton posted on Instagram. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! Let’sgoPats.”

Newton may have had injury issues but if he can regain some of the form from his MVP winning season then his signing could be seen as a shrewd piece of business from head coach Bill Belichick.

In his nine years with the Panthers, Newton has completed 2,371 passes for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns with 108 interceptions. He has also run for 4,806 yards and 58 scores and remains the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.