Andrew Balding On What Finally Winning The Epsom Derby Would Mean For Him

Betway ambassador Andrew Balding has outlined what it would mean to him to emulate his father’s achievement by winning the Epsom Classic.

Balding is one of horse racing’s most accomplished trainers having trained 1,400 winners all around the world, but so far the Epsom Derby has eluded him.

“It’s the No. 1 goal,” Balding told Betway.

“It’s the Holy Grail. I think any person training Flat horses would have a void in their CV if they finished their career and they hadn’t won the Derby.”

Balding will get the chance to finally claim glory in the derby and emulate his father Ian – who won in 1971 with Mill Reef – by training the winner.

This year he rides, Kameko, one of the favourites in the latest betting from Betway, and winner of the 2000 guineas in June.

“There’s no way we’ve a candidate as strong as Kameko before,” says Balding.

“It’s hugely exciting to go there with a Guineas winner. It’s taken 10 years really to work yourself into a position to get you hands on horses of this calibre.”

Balding’s wife, Anna Lisa, also believes that winning at Epsom would be hugely special for both Andrew and his father.

“Andrew like many trainers he is highly competitive, his father having trained a Derby winner makes him more hungry for it. I think the idea that he can think ‘I’ve passed on something to Andrew and he’s actually proved himself like that.’ It would mean the world to him.