Ronnie O’Sullivan storms to his sixth World Snooker Championship title

Ronnie O’Sullivan has won his sixth world title after defeating Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the World Snooker Championship final.

O’Sullivan has been in the headlines since the 2020 World Snooker Championship started in late July. O’Sullivan slammed snooker’s next generation as “poor amateurs” before being labelled a disgrace by Mark Selby following their semi-final win.

While he may have been in the news for situations outside of the sporting sphere, O’Sullivan was superb when at the table. The English man defeated Ding Junhui, Mark Williams and Selby en route to this weekend’s final.

Despite knocking the game’s younger stars, O’Sullivan reserved some praise for Kyren Wilson, his opponent in this year’s final. He described the 28-year-old as a “proper player” and not an “iPhone player” like some of the younger talents.

“He is a proper player and there aren’t that many about. A lot of the young players coming through are ‘iPhone players’. They are always playing games on their phones, but Kyren is one of the players who puts their phone away and it’s a job and a business and he is serious about what he is doing.”

Singling his opponent out for praise didn’t deter O’Sullivan in the slightest. In the first session of their final, O’Sullivan stormed into an 8-2 lead. Kyren did manage to peg O’Sullivan back, coming within three frames at one point.

However the now six-time champion turned the screw on Sunday’s third session blitzing Wilson by seven frames to one. That left ‘the Rocket’ with just one frame to win in Sunday evening’s final session.

It didn’t take long for O’Sullivan to wrap up the win and a sixth World Snooker Championship final victory. Having now equalled Ray Reardon and Steve Davis’s title haul, O’Sullivan stands one world title win from matching Stephen Hendry’s record of seven.

