Ronnie O’Sullivan: Kyren Wilson not an ‘iPhone player’ like snooker’s young stars

Ronnie O’Sullivan stands on the brink of a sixth World Snooker Championship after blitzing Kyren Wilson in Sunday’s afternoon session.

Ronnie O’Sullivan took a 10-7 lead into Saturday evening’s break after Kyren Wilson clawed his way back from an 8-2 deficit.

However ‘the Rocket’ came out on Sunday afternoon to win seven frames on the bounce leaving the score at 17-8. O’Sullivan needs just one frame in this evening’s session in order to be crowned champion.

Following Wilson’s rally on Saturday, O’Sullivan praised the world number eight, hailing him as a “proper snooker player” and not like the “iPhone players” that snooker is currently producing.

“He is what I call a proper snooker player,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport.

“He has taken some defeats hard but you know he was always learning from them. He wasn’t coming away broken, he was coming away thinking how do I become a better player. A bit like me reading the Joe Davis book.

“He works very hard with his coach Barry Stark and they are always on the table. That shows he is in the sport for the right reasons and wants to win titles and 100 percent he will.

“He is a proper player and there aren’t that many about.

“A lot of the young players coming through are ‘iPhone players’. They are always playing games on their phones. But Kyren is one of the players who puts their phone away and it’s a job and a business and he is serious about what he is doing.”

O’Sullivan has drawn lots of headlines throughout the championship. He put the sport’s younger players on blast citing that they weren’t very good. Later Mark Selby criticised O’Sullivan following their semi-final showdown.

The final session of the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theatre featuring Ronnie O’Sullivan and Kyren Wilson will resume at 7.30pm.

