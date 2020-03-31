Release Date Brought Forward For 10-Part Michael Jordan Documentary

On Tuesday afternoon, Netflix released the final trailer for “The Last Dance”, a documentary based on Michael Jordan and his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls.

The documentary was due to air in June, however, ESPN have confirmed that the release date has been pushed forward to next Sunday, April 19.

Fans on this side of the pond where given further good news as Netflix brought a smile to everyone’s faces in these testing times by announcing that they were would be streaming the series from April 20.

The 10-part documentary will be released two at a time over the course of five consecutive Mondays and centres on how Jordan and the Bulls dominated the NBA winning six NBA titles during the nineties.

The story of how Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls came to dominate and define basketball, told across 10 episodes, including never-before-seen footage – The Last Dance arrives 20 April. pic.twitter.com/wlHaDUdQUl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 31, 2020

A number three draft pick in 1986, Jordan transformed the Chicago Bulls organisation bringing them from a struggling franchise to legitimate playoff contenders. The Bulls would lose three consecutive Eastern Conference finals towards the end of the 1980s, losing to the Detroit Pistons each time. However, the turn of the decade saw their fortune change as The Bulls went on to claim six NBA titles, three consecutive titles either side of Jordan’s ill-fated foray into Baseball.

The documentary will offer viewers behind the scenes footage and focuses primarily on Jordan’s final Championship run with The Bulls in the 1997-1998 season. The documentary features sit-down interviews with a plethora of former NBA icons including, in the trailer, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the late Kobe Bryant, Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley who all make appearances.

