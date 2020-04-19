10-Part Chicago Bulls Documentary Arrives On Netflix On Monday

Netflix have released the final trailer for “The Last Dance.”

The documentary follows Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, when the franchise completed their second “three-peat” and won a third successive NBA crown.

The documentary was originally due to air in June.

However, ESPN have confirmed that the release date has been pushed forward to Sunday, April 19.

Netflix then brought a smile to everyone’s faces in these testing times by announcing that they were would be streaming the series from April 20 in the UK and Ireland.

The 10-part documentary will be released two at a time over the course of five consecutive Mondays.

The film focus on how Jordan and the Bulls dominated the NBA during the 1990s when they won six NBA titles.

It will have a particular focus on Jordan’s final season. The documentary shows never-before-seen behind the scenes footage.

The story of how Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls came to dominate and define basketball, told across 10 episodes, including never-before-seen footage – The Last Dance arrives 20 April. pic.twitter.com/wlHaDUdQUl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 31, 2020

Jordan, a number three draft pick in 1986, transformed the Chicago Bulls organisation.

The Bulls went from a struggling franchise to legitimate playoff contenders to NBA champions.

They would taste defeat in three consecutive Eastern Conference finals towards the end of the 1980s, losing to the Detroit Pistons each time.

However, the turn of the decade saw their fortune change. The Bulls went on to claim six NBA titles, three consecutive titles either side of Jordan’s ill-fated foray into Baseball.

The documentary features sit-down interviews with a plethora of NBA icons including Jordan, the late Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley.

While well-known faces from outside the sport also feature, including former American presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The Last Dance is available to watch from Monday, April 20 on Netflix. The link to the series is here.

*Originally published on March 31.

