LeBron Vows To Continue Kobe’s Legacy As Lakers/Clippers Postponed

LeBron James has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna after they, alongside seven others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

On Saturday, James surpassed Bryant and moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The pair were great friends and following his achievement, Bryant took to social media to pay tribute to James.

It would his last post.

On Monday night, James then shared an emotional tribute to the NBA legend who he described as his brother.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go.

“Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!

“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!!

“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life”



While the pair were never teammates in the NBA but they did help the United States to gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. The bond between the pair grew once more when James joined the LA Lakers, the same team that Bryant lead for two decades. LeBron’s LA Lakers side were supposed to face their city rivals the LA Clippers this evening (Tuesday), however, NBA chiefs have confirmed that the game has been postponed.