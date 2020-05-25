ESPN Release New Two-Part Documentary About Lance Armstrong

ESPN’s 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, depicting the success of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, garnered widespread acclaim following its five-week run.

With fans left itching for more content, the American sports network has another treat in store this week with the release of their new 30 for 30 documentary, Lance.

The two-part series details the career of Lance Armstrong. It follows the former cyclist from his childhood in Texas to his battle with cancer and subsequent recovery followed by his seven consecutive Tour de France victories. Those titles that were ultimately stripped following the most high profile doping case the sports world has ever seen.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Armstrong as well as several friends, members of his family, teammates, rivals and journalists who attempted to uncover the doping culture in cycling.

The clip below from the first episode shows Armstrong, among others, talking about how they came into contact with physician and cycling coach Michele Ferrari, who encouraged EPO use among his athletes.

Part one aired last night to much applause [see the trailer below] with part two scheduled for release on Sunday, May 31.

Lance is the latest in a long list of impressive ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries which have been running since 2009. The series, which has aired 108 editions so far, includes highly acclaimed shows such as Straight Outta LA, The U, Bad Boys and Four Days In October.

