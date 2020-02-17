Irish Hockey’s Most Decorated Player Bows Out After 295 Caps

Eugene Magee has announced his retirement from international hockey following an illustrious career that sees him finish as Ireland’s most decorated player.

Magee, who represented Ireland on 295 occasions, informed management of his decision to retire last week.

Magee has been an integral member of the Irish squad for many years playing a vital role in the side’s return to the Olympic Games in 2016 as well as last year’s World Cup. Magee finishes with 60 goals to his name which includes goals against England in a famous 4-2 win at the European Championships in 2015 and Germany in the Rio Olympics.

The 33-year-old released a statement which you can read in full here:

“After much consideration, I have decided to retire from international hockey,” Magee said.

“I have enjoyed 15 years as part of the Irish Men’s hockey team and it has been my privilege to represent my country among so many talented players.

“To be able to play hockey with your friends is one thing but to compete on an international scale takes a huge amount of work from a lot of people and to them I am truly grateful. Through many years there have been ups and downs but overall, I have loved the experience.

“International hockey has been a huge part of my life and although it will feel strange to retire, I feel very privileged to have gained all the experiences I have had and to have played my part for the team.

“I now look forward to exciting times ahead with a young family and watching the incredible talent in this team develop. It has been an honour to wear the Irish shirt.”

Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty, who worked with Magee at Banbridge Hockey Club, led the tributes to Ireland’s most decorated player.

“Eugene is a fantastic servant to Irish Hockey, having played a key role in the success of the team over the last decade. Eugene will rightly be regarded as one of the best to have worn the green shirt.

“An exceptional hockey player, team-mate and person. It has been a pleasure to work with Eugene at club and more recently at international level and I wish him and his family all the best with his retirement from international hockey.”