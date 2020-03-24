Horse Racing To Be Suspended As Varadkar Calls For Total Shutdown

Horse racing in Ireland is set to be suspended after Leo Varadkar called for a shutdown on all sports, even those being played behind closed doors.

Addressing the nation this afternoon, the Taoiseach said that all sporting events, including those behind closed doors must cease immediately as part of new measures implemented to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

High profile sports such as GAA, soccer and rugby, as well as countless other bodies suspended all sporting related activity over a week ago in light of the global pandemic, however, following a meeting last week, Horse Racing Ireland decided to continue operating behind closed doors with only key personnel allowed.

Under the new guidelines, jockeys were forced to leave the track immediately after finishing a race with some being made to sit in their cars in between races. The latest measures come into effect from midnight and will be in place until at least April 19.