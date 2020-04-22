Eir Sport Gold Launches With Incredible Classic Sporting Lineup

Eir sport has announced details of its new sporting archive catalogue – eir sport gold, with GAA, soccer, rugby and boxing classics being just the tip of the content now available to sports fanatics.

While we all really miss live sport, taking a trip down memory lane will be easier than ever with the extensive range of iconic sporting moments now being showcased on eir sport.

Best, Ali, Pele, O’Driscoll, Sonia, Heffo’s Army…. With a range of classic matches, tournaments, fights and films all being broadcast, eir sport gold is set to keep fans of all ages satisfied with a wide variety of classics to enjoy.

Holding the best back catalogue in the country, including the rights to All Ireland Hurling & Football Finals, Provincial Championships & qualifiers, eir sport is the number one place for GAA lovers to relive some of the most iconic games ever played. From Kerry’s ‘Golden Years’ under the legendary Mick O’Dwyer, the famous Tipperary v Kilkenny rivalry, Leitrim in 1994, Westmeath in 2004, the unforgettable 2011 Football final and everything else in between, eir sport is the channel for every GAA fan.

Proving that old truly is gold with its catalogue of soccer matches, eir sport will show everything from Italy to Korea. David O’Leary’s penalty against Romania at Italia ‘90 has been dubbed one of the greatest moments of sporting history for the country and is one that cannot be missed. And for those missing club football at home and abroad, an extensive range of matches dating back to the ‘60s will be aired featuring some of Liverpool, Leeds, Man United’s & the League of Ireland’s finest moments.

Fear not Rugby fans, eir sport hasn’t forgotten you. South Africa’s historic victory over the mighty All Blacks in 1995 and 1987’s infamous try by Serge Blanco in Sydney are just some of the moments coming up on eir sport. Other classic encounters from the Rugby World Cup will feature alongside epic contests from the Guinness PRO 14 & the Celtic League for fans of the oval ball.

And there’s more, Boxing supporters can be transported back to 1975 to watch Muhammad Ali take on Joe Frazier in ‘The Thrilla in Manilla’ clash before being taken to Atlantic City in 1988 to see the moment that Mike Tyson defended his World Heavyweight title against former Heavyweight champion Larry Holmes. Tennis lovers will also be pleased to see Wimbledon classics such as Nadal’s memorable triumph over Federer in 2008 beside a host of top-class sporting documentaries and films which will be aired to keep the whole family entertained.

You can view the full eir sport gold schedule by clicking here.