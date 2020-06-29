A Six-Part Colin Kaepernick Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

A new six-part documentary detailing the life of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to be produced by Netflix.

The former San Francisco 49ers star has not played in the NFL since 2016 after he started kneel during the US national anthem as a form of protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Colin in Black & White will focus on Kaepernick’s early years from high school through to the NFL and how growing up as a black kid in an adopted white family helped led him down the path of social activism.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, looks set to narrate the documentary while it is to be produced by Netflix in conjunction with filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Following the news on Monday that the six-part documentary has been greenlit, Kaepernick said:

“Too often we see race and black stories portrayed through a white lens.”

“We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that black people face.

“We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted black man in a white community during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Following Kaepernick’s kneeling protest in 2016, he eventually found himself without an NFL franchise.

However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently admitted that the league was too slow in joining the movement and said he was open to a club signing Kaepernick for the 2020 season, which will begin in September.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

“Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience.”

The release date of the documentary has yet to be announced.

