Cork Teenager Stuns World Number Eight In Snooker Shoot-Out

Snooker Shoot-Out is a mad game!
The rapid-speed snooker tournament is currently taking place in Watford and features some of the top names in snooker. Each match is decided by a one-frame shootout where players have only a matter of seconds to take a shot.
Earlier today Cork teenager Aaron Hill caused the upset of the tournament after knocking out world number eight Kyren Wilson. The 17-year-old became the first player to qualify for the last 32 of the tournament after comfortably beating Wilson in a barnstorming performance.
"His dad will be doing cartwheels!"
Ireland’s Aaron Hill, 17, knocks out world number eight Kyren Wilson! 🇮🇪
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 22, 2020
The 2019 European U18 champion is a much talked about prospect in the sport and made history last week by becoming the first amateur to record three consecutive century-plus breaks in a competitive event.
Speaking to the Echo after the phenomenal achievement Hill said:
Remember the name Aaron Hill, you’re going to be hearing a lot about him.