Cork Teenager Stuns World Number Eight In Snooker Shoot-Out

Michael Corry February 22, 2020

Snooker Shoot-Out is a mad game!

The rapid-speed snooker tournament is currently taking place in Watford and features some of the top names in snooker. Each match is decided by a one-frame shootout where players have only a matter of seconds to take a shot.

Earlier today Cork teenager Aaron Hill caused the upset of the tournament after knocking out world number eight Kyren Wilson. The 17-year-old became the first player to qualify for the last 32 of the tournament after comfortably beating Wilson in a barnstorming performance.

The 2019 European U18 champion is a much talked about prospect in the sport and made history last week by becoming the first amateur to record three consecutive century-plus breaks in a competitive event.

Speaking to the Echo after the phenomenal achievement Hill said:

“I am obviously delighted with the three centuries. I was just cueing beautifully at the moment and to be fair to the Fermoy club, their tables were in excellent order and their pockets are that bit more generous than the ‘star’ table, but I still had to pot them, so I am delighted. I wasn’t aware it hadn’t been done before. It’s a nice feeling, but I helped my team to win and that is the most important thing.”

Remember the name Aaron Hill, you’re going to be hearing a lot about him.

