The ‘Last Dance’ producers to return with Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary

Give me a hell yeah.

The producers behind The Last Dance, ESPN’s absorbing 10-part look at the career of basketball icon Michael Jordan, are reportedly ready to focus on their next subject.

And according to former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia, their next documentary will focus on wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

During a recent appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Garcia revealed that she will be a part of the new project, which is set to be released in 2021.

WWE is collaborating with a producer from ‘The Last Dance’ on an upcoming Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary set to release in 2021, per @LilianGarcia pic.twitter.com/2gMWOMlL5I — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 4, 2020

“WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you,” said Garcia.

“They want you in their documentary. It’s crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary.”

“I said, ‘Jake I’m literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.’ I come to find out that they want to do a documentary for Stone Cold Steve Austin and it’s coming out next year.”

Austin became the face of the WWF’s Attitude Era during the late 1990s, delighting sell-out crowds with his signature Stone Cold Stunner finishing move and hell-raising persona.

Austin famously had a long-running feud with the corporation’s owner Vince McMahon before being forced to retire from wrestling in 2003 due to ongoing knee and neck injuries.

Read More About: michael jordan, stone cold steve austin, The Last Dance