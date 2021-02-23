‘Strange performance’ – Stephen Hendry reacts to Judd Trump’s Players Championship exit

Share and Enjoy !

“His body language was a bit different.”

Judd Trump’s suffered further disappointment on Monday as the defending champion was knocked out of the Players Championship in the first round.

Trump was edged out by Stuart Bingham 6-5, compounding the world number one’s woes after he was shocked in last week’s Welsh Open by world number 34 Hossein Vafaei.

While Trump produced some brilliant shots, he was unable to stop 2015 world champion Bingham from progressing to the quarter-finals.

Hendry on Trump.

Speaking after the match on ITV, seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry described Trump’s performance as ‘strange’ and highlighted his body language as being ‘a bit different’.

“It was a strange performance from Judd today,” said Hendry.

“There were moments of brilliance as there always are, but his body language was a bit different.

Defending champion Judd Trump falls by the hands of @Stuart__Bingham. Barry Hawkins or Zhou Yuelong is next #CazooSeries pic.twitter.com/9AzcJQie2d — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 22, 2021

“He was showing frustration more than he normally does.

“Whether it was jus the first round, he went out early last week and whether he was desperate to get a win under his belt this week or not, but it was a different kind of Judd Trump.

“He showed a bit of frustration tonight, he thumped the table a couple of times.”

Hendry’s assessment of Trump’s performance as ‘strange’ came after the 31-year-old used the same word while discussing the Scot’s return to tour after a nine-year absence. Trump added that Hendry will likely struggle to secure results after such an extended period away from top-level competitive snooker.

Trump reacts to defeat.

Speaking after his defeat by Bingham, Trump said he felt he didn’t deserve to lose but admitted that it just ‘wasn’t my day’.

“The first couple of frames he made quite a few mistakes and got away with them, similar to my game last week,” he said.

“I battled back into it. At 4-4 and I played a really good yellow into the pack and finished on nothing, so it’s just the same old story really, to win tournaments you need that little bit of luck and it didn’t really happen for me.”

Stuart Bingham took inspiration from Jordan Brown’s incredible victory to get over the line against defending champ Judd Trump. He certainly entertained us along the way, after not one, but TWO maximum attempts! Let’s hope he produces the goods in the quarters 😉 #CazooSeries pic.twitter.com/S9tay3NJ9h — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 23, 2021

When asked by Rob Walker if there was ‘something wrong’ after successive early exits, Trump said: “I don’t know really, I just go out there and play snooker, there’s nothing else to it really. I just play my best.

“Today wasn’t my day really – another day, I would have finished on something at 4-4 and that’s what’s been happening for the last two or three years.

“To be honest, I didn’t do a lot wrong, made an amazing clearance to get back to 5-5 and thought just one good chance would get me over the line but I didn’t get that, I missed a tricky red to the top pocket.

“In the end, I don’t feel I deserved to lose, it just didn’t quite happen. I missed a few and left him on, he missed a few and didn’t leave me on. It’s just one of them days really.”

After Trump’s interview, Hendry said he ‘didn’t understand’ his line about bad luck over the last few years given his dominance.

“He’s won about 19 tournaments in two years. God help the rest of them when he does get luck,” laughed Hendry.

As for Bingham, Hendry said the 44-year-old showed ‘great authority’ to edge out Trump in the deciding frame.

“He dominated the decider,” he said.

“Okay, he took three or four chances to get over the line, but he was very impressive.

“The way he struck the cue-ball, great authority, but Judd just kept leaving Stuart chances when he came to the table.

